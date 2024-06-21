2024 June 21 12:43

Fincantieri and Viking sign contracts for two cruise ships

Fincantieri and Viking have announced that they have signed contracts for the construction of two cruise vessels, based on the successful features of the previous ships, which Fincantieri has already built for this shipowner. The vessels will be delivered in 2028 and 2029. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, is considered as large, according to Fincantieri's release.



The new ships will be built according to the latest environmental rules and navigation regulations and will be equipped with the most modern safety systems.



The vessels will boast all innovations made available by the ongoing cooperation between Fincantieri and Viking for the development of eco-friendly fuels and of sustainable zero- emission power generation systems. The new vessels will be placed in the small cruise ship segment, the gross tonnage is about 54,300 tons and they will accommodate 998 passengers on board in 499 cabins.



This contract confirms the cruise market’s full recovery and its strong momentum, with passenger volumes returned to pre-pandemic level and positive effects on Fincantieri’s solid commercial pipeline, as evidenced by other significant orders signed by the Group earlier this year. It also demonstrates the strong and long-lasting relationship between Fincantieri and Viking - dating back to 2012 - and whose collaboration reaches, as of today, to a total of 20 vessels, including the two purpose-built expedition units of the subsidiary Vard.





