2024 June 21 12:25

First of two new-generation emergency response vessels delivered to Hong Kong Fire Service

Digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has partnered with Guangzhou-based AFAI Southern Shipyard to successfully design and deliver the first of two new, state-of-the-art next-generation emergency response vessels for the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, according to Incat's release.

The two new vessels will replace the Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s ageing fleet of emergency response vessels and will be stationed at Hong Kong International Airport for fast deployment across Hong Kong’s busy waterways. The new vessels are tailored specifically for search and rescue, fire response and other emergency response operations including responding to emergency on-water aircraft landings.

Capable of travelling at speeds of up to 41 knots, the vessels boast a low draft and are designed for missions in both deep sea environments as well as hard to reach coastal locations. Highly robust to guarantee a long operational life, manoeuvrability is bolstered by the inclusion of four Hamilton HTX52 waterjets.

The vessels have been designed to accommodate up to 300 people including patients and people rescued from emergency situations. Each vessel features a large treatment room on the main deck and is fitted with the latest, state-of-the-art emergency response technology. This includes a unique Palfinger hydraulic automatic fast rescue slipway system. Integrated into the design of the vessel’s hull, the system allows for the rapid deployment of a rescue boat. A diving platform, as well as port and starboard rescue platforms further enhance the vessel’s operational capabilities.

In addition, the vessels feature two rescue jet skis, port and starboard knuckle boom cranes, two dual fire monitors with foam fighting capability, telescopic flood lights for nighttime operations, and a helicopter winching platform on the upper deck. The Command Centre is located on the upper deck, adjacent to a large crew space which features a mess, pantry, storage lockers and bathroom. Meanwhile, the vessels’ main deck features large equipment storage areas and four bathrooms.

The second vessel in the fleet is now under construction in Guangzhou, with both vessels expected to be in service by 2025.