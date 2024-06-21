2024 June 21 11:25

TotalEnergies launches the Ubeta gas development to supply Nigeria LNG liquefaction plant

TotalEnergies, operator of OML 58 onshore license in Nigeria with a 40% interest, together with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL, 60%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Ubeta gas field, according to the company's release.

Located about 80 km northwest of Port Harcourt in Rivers state, the OML 58 license contains two fields currently in production, the Obagi oil field and the Ibewa gas and condensate field. OML58 gas production is processed in the Obite treatment center and supplied to both the Nigerian domestic gas market and to Nigeria LNG (NLNG) plant.

Also located in OML58, the Ubeta gas condensate field will be developed with a new 6-well cluster connected to the existing Obite facilities through a 11 km buried pipeline. Production start-up is expected in 2027, with a plateau of 300 million cubic feet per day (about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensates). Gas from Ubeta will be supplied to NLNG, a liquefaction plant located in Bonny Island with an on-going capacity expansion from 22 to 30 Mtpa, in which TotalEnergies holds a 15% interest.

Ubeta is a low-emission and low-cost development, leveraging on OML58 existing gas processing facilities. The carbon intensity of the project will be further reduced through a 5 MW solar plant currently under construction at the Obite site and the electrification of the drilling rig. TotalEnergies is working closely with NNPCL to enhance local content, with more than 90% of manhours which will be worked locally.

TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments. Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies’ hydrocarbon production with 219,000 boe/d produced in 2023.

TotalEnergies also operates an extensive distribution network which includes about 540 service stations in the country. In all its operations, TotalEnergies is particularly attentive to the socio-economic development of the country and is committed to working with local communities.



