2024 June 21 11:38

PortNews Media Group celebrates its 20-year anniversary

The PortNews, a leading Russian maritime industry media group, marks the 20th anniversary of its founding



IAA PortNews marks its 20-year anniversary since the opening of the information and analytics agency back in 2004. Since then the PortNews team of reporters, analysts and experts has been focused on sea and inland shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair sectors, port operations, stevedoring services, logistics, development of international transport corridors, services provided by port authorities, construction and reconstruction of hydraulic engineering structures and much more.



There are more than 12 000 specialists reading daily the news provided by the PortNews group in Russian, English and Chinese. As of today, the PortNews Media Group includes the PortNews and Hidrotechnika printed and digital journals (with the latter recently included in the VAK list in two specialties), the industry portal Russian Shipping and the Water Transport newspaper. The last two projects are being implemented jointly with the Russian Chamber of Shipping. PortNews has its channels on Telegram, VK messengers, Zen, and YouTube. Thanks to social networks, the Group has significantly expanded its audience. Online events and broadcasts are held for subscribers.



The media group maintains a constant dialogue with the industry audience not only through its publications, but in personal meetings. PortNews has organized and hosted about 100 industry events for these 20 years. Specialists of the agency's analytics department carry out studies of varying complexity on individual technical specifications, prepare analytical digests and reports.



Today we are celebrating the birthday of the IAA PortNews and its 20-year milestone together with our friends and partners in St. Petersburg. Therefore, on this day our news feed will be a little more modest than usual. We thank all our readers, newsmakers and advertisers for being with us for all these 20 years!