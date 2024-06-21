2024 June 21 09:56

CMA CGM to reshuffle EURONAF & TMX 2, linking Turkey, Spain, France, Malta, Western Italy, Sicily, Algeria

CMA CGM – Short Sea Lines Division has annouced the reshuffling of EURONAF and TMX 2 services as from WEEK 26.



These loops are adjusted to be fully aligned with updated routing and volumes from mainliners following Suez situation/ Good Hope transit.

EURONAF services will continue to focus on Algerian Markets To/From Worldwide and will enable to maintain a sustainable maritime bridge between Malta & Tyrrhenian Coast.

TMX2 service will maintain current coverage and will offer on top direct connections from North Turkey to Algeria - Annaba and Djen Djen.