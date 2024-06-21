2024 June 21 12:16

MPA clarifies on liability claims for pollution damage

The owner of the tanker MARINE HONOUR retains the right to take recourse action against third parties for its pollution liability



In response to media queries, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) highlights that under the Merchant Shipping (Civil Liability and Compensation for Oil Pollution) Act 1998, which is Singapore’s enactment of the 1992 International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (1992 CLC), the owner of the tanker MARINE HONOUR has strict liability (i.e. liable even in the absence of fault) for pollution damage caused by oil spill from its tanker in Singapore waters, MPA said in its media release.



The spirit of the “polluter pays” principle simplifies the claims process by having a clear party against which to pursue claims without potential complications of proving fault.



This includes expenses that Singapore Government agencies are incurring such as clean-up costs at sea and on shore.



The owner of the MARINE HONOUR retains the right to take recourse action against third parties for its pollution liability.



About Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is responsible for overall port and maritime development, taking on the roles of port authority, maritime and port regulator and planner, international maritime centre champion, national maritime representative and a champion of digitalisation and decarbonisation efforts at regional and international fora such as at the International Maritime Organization. In 2023, Singapore’s annual vessel arrival tonnage crossed 3 billion Gross Tonnage and remains the world’s busiest transshipment hub, with a total container throughput of 39.0 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).