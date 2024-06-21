2024 June 21 11:13

SMST secures contract from Cochin Shipyard for mission equipment for North Star SOV

The equipment ordered by Cochin Shipyard will be installed on a North Star hybrid-electric SOV based on VARD 407 design



SMST has been awarded a contract by Cochin Shipyard Ltd for the delivery of a gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L2) and a 5t Motion Compensated Crane. The mission equipment is to be installed on a North Star hybrid-electric service operation vessel (SOV) based on VARD 407 design. The walk-to-work vessel will operate at the He Dreiht wind farm located in the North Sea off the coast of Germany, after North Star has secured a contract with EnBW for at least a decade, North Star said in its media release.



It is the third time SMST will provide mission equipment for North Star – the UK’s leading SOV operator - however, it is a first for delivering to India’s biggest shipyard, Cochin. “We are looking forward to working together with Cochin Shipyard and we are grateful for the trust North Star has placed in us for supplying equipment for a third vessel”, says Jochem Tuinstra, Sales Manager at SMST, “Furthermore, North Star’s project with EnBW is an important step for the transition to renewable energy, to which we proudly contribute to.” The development will have a significant impact by delivering clean energy to 1.1m homes.



“SMST is an established company with a longstanding history of well-developed products and timely deliveries, which are features we are looking for in a partner as it enhances the reliability of the vessel and reduces project risks,” says Sanoob B, Business Development Manager at Cochin Shipyard Ltd., “We believe we have found the right partner in SMST and are looking forward to further execute more exciting new build projects together, to serve the growing offshore renewable market.”



James Bradford, North Star’s Chief Technology Officer adds: “Selecting the best quality SOV walk-to-work equipment is crucial for the success of offshore wind farm operations as it enhances safety, improves operational efficiency and provides resilience against weather disruptions. Based on our experiences with SMST for the previous two orders, together with VARD, we are confident that they will once again deliver excellent equipment for our ship bound for EnBW.” One of the company’s growing fleet of eight hybrid-electric SOVs, this ship will enter into service by the end of 2025.