2024 June 20 16:15

Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes

Saudi Global Ports (“SGP”) received three Quay Cranes (“QC”) with automation capabilities and three Hybrid Automated Rubber Tyre Gantry Cranes (“RTG”) at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (“KAPD”), PSA said.



The addition of these equipment will expand SGP’s capacity from 2.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (“TEUs”) up to 3.2 million TEUs, adding to the fleet of 15 QCs and 47

RTGs that SGP currently operates. Notably, the QCs have a minimum outreach of 25 rows, with the possibility of further extension – allowing SGP to handle larger next-generation 24,000 TEU vessels with productivity, ease and efficiency.



The new QCs and RTGs will first undergo approximately eight weeks of testing and commissioning before being ready for operations in August 2024. SGP has also placed orders for an additional 15 hybrid-RTGs which are expected to be delivered in July 2024.



CEO of SGP Edward Tah said, “The support of the Saudi Ports Authority (“Mawani”) in transforming KAPD and the positive economic trajectory of Saudi Arabia has given SGP the confidence to invest boldly in equipment and civil works. The arrival of these QCs and RTGs will strengthen SGP’s handling capacity, allowing us to provide better service levels to our customers and keep trade flowing.”



SGP, supported by its technical partner, PSA International, committed in 2020 to invest up to SAR 7 billion over its 30-year concession to operate and develop both container terminals at KAPD over four phases. The purchase of these equipment is part of its Phase1 expansion plans.

ABOUT SAUDI GLOBAL PORTS (SGP)

Saudi Global Ports (SGP) is Saudi Arabia’s leading port operator and a trusted partner of the region’s ports and logistics ecosystem. Currently, SGP operates deepsea container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam and operates the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem (Riyadh Dry Port, Riyadh Empty Yard and Dammam Empty Container Yard). King Abdulaziz Port Dammam is Saudi Arabia’s maritime gateway on the Arabian Gulf and is connected to the Riyadh Dry Port Ecosystem and major cities in Saudi Arabia through extensive rail and road networks. With its growing portfolio, SGP works alongside its customers and partners to develop port ecosystems enabling the delivery of reliable, innovative, and sustainable supply chain solutions connecting Saudi Arabia to the world. SGP is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Al Blagha Group and PSA International (PSA). PSA is a leading global port operator and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders across more than 170 locations in 45 countries.



ABOUT PSA INTERNATIONAL (PSA)

PSA International (PSA) is a leading global port operator and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. Currently, PSA’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, across more than 170 locations in 45 countries – including two flagship port operations in Singapore and Belgium. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSA collaborates with its customers and partners to develop world-class port ecosystems and deliver innovative supply chain solutions to accelerate the shift towards sustainable trade.