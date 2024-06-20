2024 June 20 18:06

Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane

SK6000 ring crane redefines modular construction methodologies across heavy industry



Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands. This monumental project marks a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unprecedented lifting capacity and reach, and opening up new construction methodologies for large projects, the Company said in its media release.



The SK6000 ring crane is testament to Mammoet’s commitment to innovation, but also sustainability. The crane will offer full electric operation. This means it enables the transition to cleaner power sources while driving down the carbon impact of energy projects themselves.



The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6,000t, and is capable of lifting components up to 3,000t to a height of 220 meters. Its sheer lifting power allows Mammoet customers to build more efficiently in larger pieces, shrinking the logistics, integration and mobilization phases of projects.



The crane provides a huge leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors, supporting the continued constructability of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components needed to achieve higher yields from offshore wind farms. It also unlocks new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, with increased cost-effectiveness and safety.



In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 helps new build and expansion projects to benefit from economies of scale on a level never before seen. It builds on the design philosophy of Mammoet’s SK190 and SK350 series, which are proven in the market.



Following mobilization of all parts to Mammoet’s Westdorpe site, initial works include assembly of the crane’s base frame, power packs and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes are supporting the build, including two 250-tonne crawler cranes and a 140-tonne Gottwald mobile harbor crane.



Koen Brouwers, Project Manager for the SK6000, said:



“This is a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet and modular construction in heavy industry, as we see the SK6000 taking shape.



It will offer a hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainably.”



Assembly of the SK6000 is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2024.