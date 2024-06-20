  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 20 18:06

    Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane

    SK6000 ring crane redefines modular construction methodologies across heavy industry

    Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, has started assembling the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000, at its Westdorpe facility in the Netherlands. This monumental project marks a new era in heavy lifting technology, offering unprecedented lifting capacity and reach, and opening up new construction methodologies for large projects, the Company said in its media release.

    The SK6000 ring crane is testament to Mammoet’s commitment to innovation, but also sustainability. The crane will offer full electric operation. This means it enables the transition to cleaner power sources while driving down the carbon impact of energy projects themselves.

    The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6,000t, and is capable of lifting components up to 3,000t to a height of 220 meters. Its sheer lifting power allows Mammoet customers to build more efficiently in larger pieces, shrinking the logistics, integration and mobilization phases of projects.

    The crane provides a huge leap forward for projects in emerging energy sectors, supporting the continued constructability of next-generation wind turbine and foundation components needed to achieve higher yields from offshore wind farms. It also unlocks new modular construction options for nuclear facilities, with increased cost-effectiveness and safety.

    In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 helps new build and expansion projects to benefit from economies of scale on a level never before seen. It builds on the design philosophy of Mammoet’s SK190 and SK350 series, which are proven in the market.

    Following mobilization of all parts to Mammoet’s Westdorpe site, initial works include assembly of the crane’s base frame, power packs and control room. Mammoet’s auxiliary cranes are supporting the build, including two 250-tonne crawler cranes and a 140-tonne Gottwald mobile harbor crane.

    Koen Brouwers, Project Manager for the SK6000, said:

    “This is a thrilling new chapter for Mammoet and modular construction in heavy industry, as we see the SK6000 taking shape.

    It will offer a hook height, outreach, and lifting capacity far in excess of any crane on the market. We are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers, helping them achieve their project goals with greater efficiency and more sustainably.”

    Assembly of the SK6000 is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2024.

Другие новости по темам: crane  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes
15:31 Naftemporiki: Tanker prices on secondary market show signs of stabilization
15:11 Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port
14:29 A consortium of DEME and Hellenic Cables secured large contract for Princess Elisabeth Island
14:12 Russell Group: German port workers strike could cost $6 billion in lost trade
13:18 Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration
13:05 Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
12:31 MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts
12:07 Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to partner with Armada Technology to use its hull air lubrication system
11:44 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 25, 2024
11:24 MPCC announces vessel acquisitions and new charter package deal
10:36 Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US
09:47 Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

2024 June 19

18:17 Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers
17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships
13:28 Sirius Shipping to charter out its new tanker duo to Preem for transportation of renewable fuels, feedstock
12:39 Chartwell and Vard to advance new SOV design working with North Star
11:23 Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant
11:14 Industrial-scale floating green ammonia plant project enters next phase
10:06 ABP signs MOU with Marine Power Systems to advance floating offshore wind technology
09:44 Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect
10:31 DNV: Global grid infrastructure to double by 2050 to meet surging electricity demand
09:43 Tarntank orders tenth hybrid chemical tanker

2024 June 17

18:16 Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship
17:49 Survitec secures JMSDF submarine escape suit contract
17:36 First mega cruise ship built for short cruises delivered to Royal Caribbean
17:14 Petroleum chemical product carriers drive order performance of Korea shipbuilding industry
16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue