2024 June 20 15:11

Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port

Miri Port Authority has been planning for the dredging of the channel since the Kuala Baram Terminal was built in 1996

The dredging project to deepen the Kuala Baram access channel will improve the Miri Port Authority’s (MPA) current capacity and capability in playing a leading role as catalyst for economic activities in the area as well as Miri, said Dato Paulus Palu Gumbang, Borneo Posts reports.



The Miri Port Authority chairman said at the same time, the project would bring about tremendous growth to various economic activities in Miri particularly the ship building, wood-based, oil and gas and other industry sectors like tourism – thereby providing employment opportunities to the locals.



Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is Infrastructre and Port Development Minister, witnessed the signing of the contract which was signed by Paulus on behalf of MPA and project contractors China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) managing director Ni Qing Jiu and Rimbun Prima Sdn Bhd (RPSB) director Muhammad Iswandy Bujang.



Paulus, who is Batu Danau assemblyman, said MPA has been planning for the dredging of the channel since the Kuala Baram Terminal was built in 1996.



He said this had caused double-handling costs, high operating costs, vessels delays, longer vessels’ turnaround time, unreliable shipping schedules, and many instances of vessels being grounded at the delta which had posed navigational risks and hazards to the vessels and other maritime related activities at the area.



Meanwhile, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said upon the completion of the project in three years’ time, this will enable the shipbuilding industry in Miri to continue to flourish.



He also said that with a deeper access channel, this would also contribute towards the development of the oil and gas industry in Miri.



“We have around 3,000 acres of industrial park at Kuala Baram which was developed over 20 years ago but not many people are moving in due to the shallow port facility.



“Once the project is completed, I’m sure that will help the growth especially the small and medium scale industries in Miri.”



He added that the tourism industry would also benefit from this project where cruise ships would be able to call at the port.



Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau and MPA general manager Serawa Budol.