Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
The energy island which is currently being constructed by a Jan De Nul Joint Venture, is located just off the Belgian coast
Jan De Nul says that in consortium with LS Cable & System, it won a contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV alternating current cables. These subsea cables will transmit renewable energy from the Princess Elisabeth Island to the Belgian high-voltage onshore grid. The artificial energy-island represents an important milestone in Belgium and Europe's transition to renewable energy and is crucial for the integration of energy systems.
3.5 GW OF RENEWABLE ENERGY TO THE BELGIAN GRID.
The energy island which is currently being constructed by a Jan De Nul Joint Venture, is located just off the Belgian coast, and is an electricity hub that bundles both the cables of the second offshore wind zone in Belgium (the Princess Elisabeth Zone) with future cable connections to other European North Sea countries such as the UK and Denmark. The island, located some 45 km offshore, will be built on concrete caissons filled with sand and will house almost exclusively transmission infrastructure. As the offshore wind sector expands, countries are exploring increasingly sophisticated methods of connecting wind farms to the mainland. Europe is striving to establish meshed offshore networks in all seas, with both cable interconnections and energy islands playing a key role.
The total capacity of the artificial energy-island will be sufficient to power about 3.5 million Belgian households with green electricity.