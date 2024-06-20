2024 June 20 13:18

Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration

Partners are set to develop new green energy systems and value chains for hydrogen and ammonia use in the maritime industry



Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster are partnering with Innovation Norway to enhance green maritime collaboration between Norway and Singapore. The new partnership kicked off with a four-day business visit from Singaporean companies to Norway earlier this month. The initiative, part of Innovation Norway’s High Potential Opportunities (HPO) program, aims to position Norwegian suppliers at the forefront of the Southeast Asian maritime market. The program is designed to help Norwegian companies become preferred partners and suppliers in key international projects, Offshore-Energy reported.



Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster are Norway’s leading business hubs for developing and commercializing low- and zero-emission solutions for shipping. Their partners have realized the world’s first all-electric and hydrogen vessels.



They continue to develop new green energy systems and value chains for hydrogen and ammonia use in the maritime industry.



The HPO program is said to align with Singapore’s “Maritime Singapore Decarbonization Blueprint 2050,” which outlines ambitious goals for reducing the maritime sector’s carbon footprint.



Two major initiatives are prioritized:



1. Electrification of domestic harbor vessels: Singapore aims to achieve zero emissions for harbor vessels and leisure boats by 2050, with all new harbor vessels being fully electric or capable of using clean biodiesel or hydrogen by 2030. This presents a significant opportunity for Norwegian companies specializing in electric and low-emission maritime technologies.



2. Development of cutting-edge marine fuels: As the world’s largest bunkering port, Singapore is transitioning to alternative marine fuels. Norway’s expertise in ammonia and hydrogen technologies positions it as a key player in building the necessary infrastructure for these next-generation fuels.



The HPO program offers Norwegian companies comprehensive support, including market advice, strategic positioning at key events, project identification, local partnership searches, financing procurement, and guidance on funding. Participants will benefit from networking opportunities with local stakeholders, government agencies, and profiling at industry events, facilitated by Innovation Norway and the broader Team Norway network.



This collaboration also involves support from various Norwegian agencies and organizations, including the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore (NBAS), and Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP). The initiative will be led by Innovation Norway’s office in Singapore and supported by Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster from Norway.