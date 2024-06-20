  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 20 13:18

    Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration

    Partners are set to develop new green energy systems and value chains for hydrogen and ammonia use in the maritime industry

    Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster are partnering with Innovation Norway to enhance green maritime collaboration between Norway and Singapore. The new partnership kicked off with a four-day business visit from Singaporean companies to Norway earlier this month. The initiative, part of Innovation Norway’s High Potential Opportunities (HPO) program, aims to position Norwegian suppliers at the forefront of the Southeast Asian maritime market. The program is designed to help Norwegian companies become preferred partners and suppliers in key international projects, Offshore-Energy reported.

    Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster are Norway’s leading business hubs for developing and commercializing low- and zero-emission solutions for shipping. Their partners have realized the world’s first all-electric and hydrogen vessels.

    They continue to develop new green energy systems and value chains for hydrogen and ammonia use in the maritime industry.

    The HPO program is said to align with Singapore’s “Maritime Singapore Decarbonization Blueprint 2050,” which outlines ambitious goals for reducing the maritime sector’s carbon footprint.

    Two major initiatives are prioritized:

    1. Electrification of domestic harbor vessels: Singapore aims to achieve zero emissions for harbor vessels and leisure boats by 2050, with all new harbor vessels being fully electric or capable of using clean biodiesel or hydrogen by 2030. This presents a significant opportunity for Norwegian companies specializing in electric and low-emission maritime technologies.

    2. Development of cutting-edge marine fuels: As the world’s largest bunkering port, Singapore is transitioning to alternative marine fuels. Norway’s expertise in ammonia and hydrogen technologies positions it as a key player in building the necessary infrastructure for these next-generation fuels.

    The HPO program offers Norwegian companies comprehensive support, including market advice, strategic positioning at key events, project identification, local partnership searches, financing procurement, and guidance on funding. Participants will benefit from networking opportunities with local stakeholders, government agencies, and profiling at industry events, facilitated by Innovation Norway and the broader Team Norway network.

    This collaboration also involves support from various Norwegian agencies and organizations, including the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, the Norwegian Business Association in Singapore (NBAS), and Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP). The initiative will be led by Innovation Norway’s office in Singapore and supported by Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster from Norway.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes
15:31 Naftemporiki: Tanker prices on secondary market show signs of stabilization
15:11 Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port
14:29 A consortium of DEME and Hellenic Cables secured large contract for Princess Elisabeth Island
14:12 Russell Group: German port workers strike could cost $6 billion in lost trade
13:18 Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration
13:05 Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
12:31 MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts
12:07 Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to partner with Armada Technology to use its hull air lubrication system
11:44 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 25, 2024
11:24 MPCC announces vessel acquisitions and new charter package deal
10:36 Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US
09:47 Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

2024 June 19

18:17 Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers
17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships
13:28 Sirius Shipping to charter out its new tanker duo to Preem for transportation of renewable fuels, feedstock
12:39 Chartwell and Vard to advance new SOV design working with North Star
11:23 Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant
11:14 Industrial-scale floating green ammonia plant project enters next phase
10:06 ABP signs MOU with Marine Power Systems to advance floating offshore wind technology
09:44 Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect
10:31 DNV: Global grid infrastructure to double by 2050 to meet surging electricity demand
09:43 Tarntank orders tenth hybrid chemical tanker

2024 June 17

18:16 Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship
17:49 Survitec secures JMSDF submarine escape suit contract
17:36 First mega cruise ship built for short cruises delivered to Royal Caribbean
17:14 Petroleum chemical product carriers drive order performance of Korea shipbuilding industry
16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue