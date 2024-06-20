  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 20 12:31

    MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts

    Singaporean authorities are in touch with their Malaysian counterparts to cooperate on efforts to address any further impact of the oil spill

    The northern part of the Pasir Panjang Container Terminal (PPT) is cleared of oil slicks following the deployment of the Current Buster, an oil recovery and containment system, since 18 June. Thorough cleaning of the oil-stained Berth 36 near the allision area using high-pressure jets is on-going, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said.

    PPT was the location of the oil spillage following the 14 June allision between Netherlands-registered dredger VOX MAXIMA and stationary bunker tanker MARINE HONOUR. The deployment of the Current Buster at this upstream location is important to prevent surface oil from flowing westwards towards 

    West Coast Park which is unaffected till date, and also eastward towards downstream locations, including Sentosa beaches, Sentosa Cove, Southern Islands, and Keppel Marina. The oil recovery operations at sea are guided by MPA’s and Meteorological Service’s predictive modelling of tidal and wind conditions, and drone & satellite imagery.

    Three Current Buster systems have been deployed. Two systems capable of five tonnes of recovered oil per load are deployed off western affected areas at PPT and Sentosa. The other system capable of 35 tonnes load is deployed off eastern affected areas off East Coast and Changi East as a precaution to recover any oil and prevent further spread. Another 35 tonnes-load Current Buster system will be deployed shortly.

    Total length of booms deployed since 14 June is 3400 meters. This is more than the approximate 3100 meters originally planned. 

    Progress of Shore Clean-Up Effort
    Sentosa. The deployment of the containment booms off the three Sentosa beaches of Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches has been completed. These booms will help prevent additional oil from being washed ashore while the beach clean-up operations are ongoing. A large majority of Siloso beach has been cleared of oily sand. This will be followed by efforts to commence thorough cleaning of the oil-stained lagoon-facing rock bunds. The beach clean-up efforts at Palawan and Tanjong beaches are ongoing with the focused cleaning planned in the next phase after Siloso  beach clean-up is completed. While the beaches remain open and island businesses are operating as per normal, sea activities and swimming are not permitted.

    Labrador Nature Reserve and Cooper Channel. The recovery of the accumulated oil off Labrador Nature Reserve and Cooper Channel is ongoing after the booms were put in place on 18 June. These are on top of booms already deployed there to protect Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore at Labrador Nature Reserve.

    St John’s, Lazarus, and Kusu Islands. As at 5 pm yesterday, the beaches at St John’s, Lazarus and Kusu Islands have been cleared of oily sand. The beaches will be monitored for further signs of oil slicks.

    East Coast Park and Tanah Merah Beaches. Clean-up efforts by National Environment Agency (NEA) are progressing well at East Coast Park. A large majority of oil deposits on the beach has been removed. The beaches at Tanah Merah have largely been cleaned up. However, as the tides may continue to sweep in remnants of oil deposits, further clean-up efforts would likely be required.

    Changi and Pasir Ris Park. As at 5 pm yesterday, no oil has been observed at Changi and Pasir Ris beaches. NEA will continue to monitor the situation closely.

    No oil has been observed off biodiversity-sensitive areas at Chek Jawa Wetlands at Pulau Ubin, Coney Island Park, and Pasir Ris Park. Absorbent booms will continue to be deployed there as preventive measures. No oil has been observed off West Coast Park and absorbent booms have been deployed as a precaution to protect the mangroves at the Marsh Garden.

    There have not been any reports of oil slicks sighted off Changi since 18 June. Fish Safe to Consume. Ambient Air Quality Safe and Water Supply Unaffected

    To date, none of Singapore’s fish farms have been affected by the oil spill. Nonetheless, as a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency has taken fish samples from coastal fish farms in the East Johor Strait for food safety tests. The test results confirmed that our local fish are safe for consumption.

    The air quality at affected areas at East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa remains well within safe levels. NEA will continue to monitor the air quality at the affected areas daily to ensure the safety of the public and personnel involved in the clean-up operations.

    PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, would like to assure the public that Singapore’s drinking water supply remains unaffected. Drinking water quality readings remain normal and there is no impact to operations at all the desalination plants and reservoirs.

    Regional Cooperation
    Singaporean authorities are in touch with their Malaysian counterparts to cooperate on efforts to address any further impact of the oil spill. Singapore, Malaysia, together with Indonesia, are part of the Revolving Fund Committee, where the three littoral states can request and provide support for oil spills and clean-up operations in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 20

18:06 Mammoet begins assembly of world’s biggest land-based crane
17:41 KEZAD Group signs lease agreement with Astha Biotech for AED 44m Microalgae Plant in Abu Dhabi
17:28 DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe
16:19 Equinor awarded two new CO2 storage licenses in the North Sea
16:15 Saudi Global Ports expands capacity with new QC and RTG cranes
15:31 Naftemporiki: Tanker prices on secondary market show signs of stabilization
15:11 Kuala Baram dredging project will improve Miri Port
14:29 A consortium of DEME and Hellenic Cables secured large contract for Princess Elisabeth Island
14:12 Russell Group: German port workers strike could cost $6 billion in lost trade
13:18 Norway and Singapore partner to enhance green maritime collaboration
13:05 Jan De Nul wins contract to supply, install and test three 220 kV AC cables
12:31 MPA reports considerable progress in oil spill recovery efforts
12:07 Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions to partner with Armada Technology to use its hull air lubrication system
11:44 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 25, 2024
11:24 MPCC announces vessel acquisitions and new charter package deal
10:36 Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US
09:47 Shipping: Greece remains on the white list of the Paris MoU

2024 June 19

18:17 Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers
17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships
13:28 Sirius Shipping to charter out its new tanker duo to Preem for transportation of renewable fuels, feedstock
12:39 Chartwell and Vard to advance new SOV design working with North Star
11:23 Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant
11:14 Industrial-scale floating green ammonia plant project enters next phase
10:06 ABP signs MOU with Marine Power Systems to advance floating offshore wind technology
09:44 Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect
10:31 DNV: Global grid infrastructure to double by 2050 to meet surging electricity demand
09:43 Tarntank orders tenth hybrid chemical tanker

2024 June 17

18:16 Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship
17:49 Survitec secures JMSDF submarine escape suit contract
17:36 First mega cruise ship built for short cruises delivered to Royal Caribbean
17:14 Petroleum chemical product carriers drive order performance of Korea shipbuilding industry
16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue