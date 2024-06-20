2024 June 20 10:36

Topsoe, ABB and Fluor join forces for SOEC factory development in US

Topsoe's first SOEC factory being built in Denmark is expected to enter service by late 2024



Danish technology company Topsoe, Swiss technology company ABB and U.S. engineering and construction company Fluor have formed an alliance to design a standardized concept for building Topsoe’s solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOEC) factory in Chesterfield, Virginia, U.S., Offshore-Energy reported.



The aim is to continuously develop processes to reduce costs, enhance safety and secure an efficient project execution via a standardized approach, Topsoe said.



The factory, subject to the final investment decision (FID), is expected to be operational by 2028 and will provide electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen. Topsoe noted that green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and eMethanol can be applied as e-fuels or chemicals, which are “key” to decarbonizing energy-intensive industries and long-distance transportation.



Topsoe previously revealed that the plans for this investment in the U.S. came after the company received an allocation for nearly $136 million in federal section 48C tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act.



Topsoe is currently building its first SOEC factory in Herning, Denmark, which is expected to be operational by late 2024.