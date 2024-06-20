2024 June 20 17:28

DNV's SRC software service launches in Europe

DNV has announced the expansion of its Solar Resource Compass (SRC) online software platform to include support for Europe, with additional regions to follow throughout 2024. Solar Resource Compass is a powerful software service that provides users with access to DNV's high-quality solar resource data and energy yield predictions, online and on-demand.



Solar Resource Compass is powered by two other DNV products: SolarFarmer and Solcast. SolarFarmer is DNV's flagship energy modeling platform for utility-scale solar photovoltaic projects, providing bankable and reliable energy yield predictions, based on comprehensive validations performed over the last five years. Solcast is DNV's weather data service, which provides high-resolution and high-accuracy historical and forecasted weather data for any location in the world, utilizing satellite imagery and sophisticated machine learning algorithms.



By combining SolarFarmer and Solcast, Solar Resource Compass provides users with a unique and powerful online service that can deliver indicative energy production estimates for any solar project, including the comparison of multiple irradiance datasets and the calculation of site-specific losses for dust and snow.



DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook report forecasts that from 2025 onwards, almost all net new capacity added is non-fossil. Wind and solar are set to grow ten-fold and seventeen-fold, respectively, between 2022 and 2050. However, one of the key challenges facing the solar industry is the unprecedented scale required to deliver a decarbonized energy grid. DNV is committed to enabling our customers to scale, so that together we can accelerate the energy transition and deliver a greener grid.



DNV's digital solar products are key enabling technologies that deliver on this commitment. DNV customers have evaluated more than 10,000 projects in Solar Resource Compass in the last two years in the United States alone. Solar Resource Compass’ APIs have also empowered customers to introduce automation to their internal workflows, allowing them to scale their businesses without scaling their teams.



DNV's Solar Resource Compass online software tools are set to transform the solar industry by providing unprecedented access to solar data and analytics. With its expansion to Europe, DNV is further solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the global energy transition.



Solar Resource Compass is available for free for a limited time for users who register at https://src.dnv.com. Users can also upgrade to a premium subscription, which offers additional features and benefits, such as unlimited simulations, API access, and technical support.