2024 June 19 17:09

Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines second stage of the Golden Plains Wind Farm is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025



Strengthening the existing relationship with TagEnergy, Vestas has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for the second stage of Golden Plains Wind Farm in Australia. The second stage will feature 93 of Vestas’ V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform. Vestas says that it is currently delivering the 756 MW EPC contract for the first stage. The extension will provide an additional 577 MW, generating a total of 1.3 GW, making it Vestas’ largest ever onshore wind farm.



Upon completion of first and second stage, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year service and maintenance agreement (AOM5000), ensuring optimal energy production into the Australian grid.



“Through our best-in-class people, wind turbines and capabilities, Vestas is delighted to build and service this landmark project. As the world’s largest provider of wind energy, we have always been committed to Australia’s sustainable future and we thank TagEnergy, and our subcontractor partners, for joining us in this world-changing mission”, Purvin Patel, President Vestas Asia Pacific.



“The diligence and expertise of Vestas who leveraged world-leading practices developed during the adjacent 756 MW Golden Plains Wind Farm Stage 1, ushered the success of financial close for Stage 2. We look forward to continuing to work with Vestas”, Andrew Riggs, Managing Director TagEnergy.



