2024 June 19 15:52

Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy

Shell Eastern Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell plc, has reached an agreement with Carne Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, to acquire 100% of the shares in Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. Pavilion Energy includes a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading business with a contracted supply volume comprising about 6.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), Shell said in its news release.



Headquartered in Singapore, Pavilion Energy’s global energy business encompasses LNG trading, shipping, natural gas supply and marketing activities in Asia and Europe.



“The acquisition of Pavilion Energy will strengthen Shell’s leadership position in LNG, bringing material volumes and additional flexibility into our global portfolio,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director. “We will acquire Pavilion’s portfolio of LNG offtake and supply contracts, which includes additional access to strategic gas markets in Asia and Europe. By integrating these into Shell’s global LNG portfolio, Shell is strongly positioned to deliver value from this transaction while helping to meet the energy security needs of our customers.”



The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s cash capital expenditure guidance, which remains unchanged. The deal is in excess of the internal rate of return (IRR) hurdle rate for Shell’s Integrated Gas business, delivering on its 15-25% growth ambition for purchased volumes, relative to 2022, as outlined during the 2023 Capital Markets Day.



Integration of portfolios will commence after completion of the deal, which is expected by Q1 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other conditions precedent.



Pavilion Energy’s portfolio comprises about 6.5 mtpa of its long-term sale and supply LNG contracts. It also includes long-term regasification capacity of approximately 2 mtpa at the Isle Grain LNG terminal (United Kingdom), regasification access in Singapore and Spain, as well as the time-charter of three M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection (MEGI) LNG vessels and two Tri-Fuel Diesel Electric (TFDE) vessels. It also has a LNG bunkering business with its first vessel deployed in early 2024.