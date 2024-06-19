2024 June 19 14:39

Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks

One crew member of the Greek-owned Tutor is missing

The Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship Tutor, which was hit last week by two Houthi attacks, sank in the Red Sea of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced.



The Tutor, which is owned by Greece’s Evalend Shipping, was last known to be still afloat, although parts of its stern were underwater and its engine room was fully submerged while one crew member was missing.



UKMTO confirmed that military authorities had located debris and oil at the ship’s last known location.



The ship’s 22 crew members, all Filipino nationals, had been removed from the USS Philippine Sea warship, while one crew member was missing. The Tutor had suffered severe material damage in its engine room.



The tug “Gladiator” arrived at the site, while the tug “Hercules” is also expected, awaiting instructions from the management company to deal with any pollution and spillage of cleaning chemicals.



On Monday, the US government, which leads a coalition deployed in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to prevent attacks by Yemeni rebels on merchant ships, announced that Houthi strikes last week had killed one seaman from the Philippines who was a member of the Tutor’s crew.