2024 June 19 13:51

DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign

Kystdesign says that it has secured a new contract with DOF, a significant player in the global offshore industry. DOF has placed an order for two complete Constructor Compact ROV systems.



"The Constructor Compact is a newly developed compact version of our robust and powerful Constructor ROV, and it has already shown success, with four systems sold to date," the Company said last Friday.



"We are pleased and grateful for the contract with DOF, and it is an important milestone for Kystdesign. We have always had a close and good relationship with DOF since our first ROV delivery to them in 2010. With this contract, our cooperation with DOF is consolidated and it also confirms our clear strategy of further growth and increased market shares," says Åge Holsbrekken, CCO in Kystdesign.



"This new contract will pave the way for a lasting partnership and more collaborative projects in the future," Holsbrekken continues.



DOF delivers integrated subsea services. Their expert team’s global experience in offshore operations deliver reduced project risk, increased efficiency and improved safety performance.



"We are pleased with securing the contract for delivery of these ROV systems from Kystdesign. DOF has an outstanding track record with Supporter 12, demonstrating about 14 years of successful operation. We look forward to continuing this strong performance with the new Constructor C WROVs in the years to come," says Ingve Osberg – SVP Remote Operation.