    Wärtsilä propulsion solutions expected to deliver 5% fuel savings for International Seaways tankers

    EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions

    Technology group Wärtsilä today announced it will supply its EnergoFlow and EnergoProFin propulsion solutions to four medium range (“MR”) tankers in the International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) fleet. The devices will be used to upgrade the ships’ existing Wärtsilä controllable pitch propeller system resulting in an estimated five percent (5%) in fuel savings. These will be the first Ice Class 1A FS vessels to be fitted with the EnergoFlow solution. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2024.

    By reducing the fuel consumption of these existing MR tankers, INSW will strengthen its actions towards decarbonised operations and continue to meet their Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements. The propeller upgrading project followed a detailed engineering study to optimise existing propulsion systems.

    “Our company is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions in line with the IMO’s targets. We’re excited about our partnership with Wärtsilä to install these devices as we continue on our sustainability journey,” says Michael LaGrassa, Director of New Construction and Performance at INSW.

    EnergoFlow is an innovative pre-swirl stator that creates an optimal inflow for the propeller, reducing fuel consumption and emissions in all operating conditions. The EnergoProFin is an energy saving propeller cap with fins that rotate together with the propeller. It reduces the energy losses created by the propeller hub vortex, increasing overall propulsion efficiency and significantly reducing underwater noise.

    “As a company dedicated to supporting the marine industry’s decarbonisation efforts, we are delighted to cooperate with International Seaways in improving the fuel efficiency of these four vessels. The Wärtsilä systems selected will not only meet and exceed the minimum required CII rating and IMO targets, but will also improve the ships’ asset resell market value,” comments Jan Othman, Vice President of Project Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

    The four 47k DWT vessels to be fitted with the Wärtsilä solutions are the ‘Seaways Galle’, the ‘Seaways Gatun’, the ‘Seaways Hercules’, and the ‘Seaways Huron’. The refitting installations will be planned to coincide with each vessel’s drydock schedule, starting in the summer of 2024.

    Wärtsilä Marine is a global pioneer in power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for the marine market, developing industry-leading technologies, advancing maritime's transition to new fuels. Wärtsilä Marine offers a broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, exhaust treatment, shaft line solutions and digital technologies, as well as integrated powertrain systems.

2024 June 19

17:42 TGS market overview report: Strong expectations continue in offshore wind despite short-term downgrades
17:09 Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of the 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind project
16:37 Wintershall Dea makes discovery in Cuvette exploration well
16:07 Equinor expands renewables portfolio in Poland with a new solar plant
15:52 Shell signs agreement to acquire Pavilion Energy
15:19 LR releases its 3rd alternative fuels report concerning LPG as marine fuel
14:39 Greek-owned Liberian-flagged ship hit in Red Sea sinks
14:32 Samsung Heavy Industries unveils revolutionary K-PAW welding technology
13:51 DOF awards new Constructor Compact ROV systems contract to Kystdesign
13:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives orders for Japan's first methanol-fueled RORO cargo ships
13:28 Sirius Shipping to charter out its new tanker duo to Preem for transportation of renewable fuels, feedstock
12:39 Chartwell and Vard to advance new SOV design working with North Star
11:23 Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant
11:14 Industrial-scale floating green ammonia plant project enters next phase
10:06 ABP signs MOU with Marine Power Systems to advance floating offshore wind technology
09:44 Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect
10:31 DNV: Global grid infrastructure to double by 2050 to meet surging electricity demand
09:43 Tarntank orders tenth hybrid chemical tanker

2024 June 17

18:16 Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship
17:49 Survitec secures JMSDF submarine escape suit contract
17:36 First mega cruise ship built for short cruises delivered to Royal Caribbean
17:14 Petroleum chemical product carriers drive order performance of Korea shipbuilding industry
16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue
14:27 Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation
14:07 Mammoet awarded construction upgrade of Hawaii dry dock
13:54 CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service
12:31 Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel
10:26 Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7

2024 June 15

14:15 VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler
12:03 TECO 2030, BLOM Maritime and Samskip receive ENOVA grant to retrofit Samskip LNG Vessel with fuel cells and hydrogen fuel
10:06 The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet
09:51 S&P Global: Guangdong province's market-based power subsidy supports gas demand growth

2024 June 14

18:09 Strategic R&D alliance formed to standardize materials for LH2 carriers
17:44 BSEE conducts first offshore wind turbine inspection
17:23 Aker Artic completes ice-going SOV concept for offshore wind farms
17:19 Orsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas
16:57 MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal
15:37 ADNOC awards $5.5 billion of contracts for Ruwais LNG plant
15:11 Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline
14:26 Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor