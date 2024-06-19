2024 June 19 11:23

Wartsila launches world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant

Wärtsilä’s hydrogen-ready engine power plant concept based on the Wärtsilä 31 engine platform has been certified by TÜV SÜD



Technology group Wärtsilä says it has launched the world’s first large-scale 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant, to enable the net-zero power systems of tomorrow.



The IEA World Energy Outlook 20231 shows that hydrogen is an essential component of our future power systems. According to the report, the pathway to reach net zero emissions by 2050 requires 17 Mt of hydrogen to be consumed in power generation in 2030, reaching 51 Mt by 2050.



The deployment of renewables worldwide is set to double by the end of this decade, creating the right conditions for excess clean electricity to be used for production of hydrogen-based, carbon neutral fuels, and for enabling 100% renewable power systems.



Scaling up renewables alone, however, is not enough to reach global net zero targets. Flexible power generation solutions, like engine power plants, are needed to balance fluctuating renewable energy sources. It is crucial that these solutions are futureproof and ready to run on sustainable fuels to fully decarbonise the energy sector.



Wärtsilä is addressing this need through its new hydrogen-ready engine power plant, which can be converted to run on 100% hydrogen. The new engine power plant is a significant step beyond existing technology, which can run on natural gas and 25 vol% hydrogen blends.



The Wärtsilä 31 engine platform, which the hydrogen-ready power plant is based on, is the most efficient in the world. It synchronises with the grid within 30 seconds from start command, ensures energy security through fuel flexibility and offers unparalleled load following capabilities and high part load efficiency. It has completed more than 1 million running hours, with over 1,000 MW installed capacity globally.



Wärtsilä’s 100% hydrogen-ready engine power plant concept based on the Wärtsilä 31 engine platform has been certified by TÜV SÜD, demonstrating a commitment to quality and safety. TÜV SÜD’s H2-Readiness certification consists of three stages with three corresponding certificates. Wärtsilä has now achieved the first stage with a Concept Certificate for the conceptual design of its engine power plant. The 100% hydrogen-ready engine is expected to be available for orders in 2025, and available for delivery from 2026.

Wärtsilä Energy is at the forefront of the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. The Company's solutions include flexible engine power plants, energy storage and optimisation technology, and services for the whole lifecycle of our installations. Its engines are future-proof and can run on sustainable fuels. Its track record comprises 79 GW of power plant capacity, of which 18 GW are under service agreements, and over 125 energy storage systems, in 180 countries around the world.