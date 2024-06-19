2024 June 19 09:44

Port of Antwerp Bruges: Deurganckdok oil spill clean-up completed

Oil was discovered in the Deurganck dock late yesterday afternoon, June 7



As of June 18, the clean-up operations of ships and quay walls are over, the Port of Antwerp Bruges said in its news release.



All vessels involved in the incident and contaminated have left the Deurganckdok. The quay walls are fully available again and there is no longer a selective ban on navigation in the Deurganckdok.



In an earlier report the port authority said that oil was discovered in the Deurganck dock late yesterday afternoon June 7 and that the oil leaked during a bunker operation. The port oil spill responce teams arrived on scene immediately. The port teams were working with Brabo Cleaning Services and the Maritime Access Department. That day they did not detect any pollution in the river. The impact was limited to the port near the Deurganck dock. The Kieldrecht lock remained operational. Several ships and equipment were engaged in the clean-up.