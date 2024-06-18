2024 June 18 16:15

GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero

The new catamaran will be built by GONDAN Shipbuilders' Fibre Division

GONDAN Shipbuilders says it has signed a new contract with Líneas Romero for the construction of a modern passenger catamaran. This new vessel, with an overall length of 31.1 meters and a beam of 10.5 meters, will be equipped with two 1,400 hp engines, enabling it to reach a speed of 20 knots.

With a draught of 1.55 meters and a lightweight of 95 tons, it will be designed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.



Líneas Romero has once again chosen GONDAN, reaffirming a fruitful relationship that has resulted in successful projects such as “Don Juan R” and “Alexandro R”. This new project not only reinforces the shipowner’s commitment to renew its fleet and open new routes, but also highlights our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in shipbuilding.



The new catamaran, built in the shipyard’s Fibre Division, will offer exceptional capacity and comfort for passengers, ensuring a superior travel experience. We are excited to embark on this project and to further strengthen our collaboration with Líneas Romero, a shipowner that shares our vision of excellence and sustainability in the maritime sector.