  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 18 15:39

    CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast

    The first departure of this service will take place on August 15th, 2024 from Port Qasim

    CMA CGM says it has launched renewed INDAMEX shipping line to meet high demand between Indian Subcontinent and /to all main US East Coast.

    • Weekly fixed day sailings with 8,500-TEU vessels as from August 15th, departing from ISC to USEC,
    • Using both ex/in India (Nhava Sheva) and in the US (New York) CMA Terminals dedicated assets with dedicated windows (berth on arrival, full priority 52 weeks/year).
    • This extraordinary measure will maintain CMA CGM capacity on a highly demanded route,
    • CMA CGM adapts its service offering to help alleviate supply chain pressures.
    • The INDAMEX will have a roundtrip rotation every 77 days via Cape of Good Hope between: Port Qasim – Nhava Sheva - Mundra – New York - Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston - back to ISC

    The first departure of this service will take place on August 15th, 2024 from Port Qasim with m/v "APL SOUTHAMPTON".

    The implementation of this new service demonstrates CMA CGM’s ability to rapidly adapt its offerings to meet customer demand and support them in managing their supply chains in the context of disruptions to major maritime routes.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 18

18:13 Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats
17:38 Port of Long Beach sets $760 million annual budget
17:28 Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships announce a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology
17:16 Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel
16:43 Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden
16:15 GONDAN Shipbuilders secures 31-meters passenger catamaran contract from Líneas Romero
15:39 CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast
15:11 Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas
14:07 South Korea bolsters shipbuilding industry with $10.75 billion financial support
13:41 MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics
13:11 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN
12:22 Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone
11:45 Nel ASA set to become a fully dedicated electrolyser company
11:24 Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy
11:13 IMO's NCSR agreeds pilot transfer arrangements and amendments to SOLAS regulation V/23
10:47 LR awards Quoceant an IECRE Feasibility Statement for the Q-Connect
10:31 DNV: Global grid infrastructure to double by 2050 to meet surging electricity demand
09:43 Tarntank orders tenth hybrid chemical tanker

2024 June 17

18:16 Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship
17:49 Survitec secures JMSDF submarine escape suit contract
17:36 First mega cruise ship built for short cruises delivered to Royal Caribbean
17:14 Petroleum chemical product carriers drive order performance of Korea shipbuilding industry
16:37 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations advance to next phase
16:23 Greek shipowners start investing in large new ships to transport ammonia
15:42 BV awards AiP to Antwerp-based Seafar for its remote vessel operation technology
14:31 USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks
14:29 Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems
13:17 Van Oord releases statement concering collision Vox Maxima with bunker vessel
12:04 Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics form JV Partnership to decomission OpenHydro tidal turbine in Scotland
11:52 ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”
11:07 Allision of dredger Vox Maxima was caused by a sudden loss in engine and steering control, MPA investigation showed
10:28 Sweden-Belgium Green Shipping Corridor expands ambition for the world's first green ammonia shipping corridor and welcomes new partner
09:23 APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers
09:11 Georgia Ports Authority sees 22% container growth

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue
14:27 Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation
14:07 Mammoet awarded construction upgrade of Hawaii dry dock
13:54 CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service
12:31 Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel
10:26 Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7

2024 June 15

14:15 VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler
12:03 TECO 2030, BLOM Maritime and Samskip receive ENOVA grant to retrofit Samskip LNG Vessel with fuel cells and hydrogen fuel
10:06 The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet
09:51 S&P Global: Guangdong province's market-based power subsidy supports gas demand growth

2024 June 14

18:09 Strategic R&D alliance formed to standardize materials for LH2 carriers
17:44 BSEE conducts first offshore wind turbine inspection
17:23 Aker Artic completes ice-going SOV concept for offshore wind farms
17:19 Orsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas
16:57 MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal
15:37 ADNOC awards $5.5 billion of contracts for Ruwais LNG plant
15:11 Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline
14:26 Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor
14:03 LR partners with COFCO International on fleet emissions reduction programme
13:18 Bulk carriers second-hand market overperforms
12:53 CMA CGM announces PSS from Spain (Med) to West Coast South America, Central America & the Caribbean
12:00 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with India's HPL
11:46 ABS releases new notation that enables vessel operators to carry an additional tier of containers
11:33 Holland Shipyards announces successful convertion of an inland vessel into dredger
11:17 DNV joins technical cooperation programme for medical devices (TCP III)
10:42 TES and “K” LINE partner for sustainable maritime shipping solutions
10:11 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for Middle East Gulf & Pakistan-West Africa trade
09:48 MOL and INDU establish JV with for self-operated warehouses in JAFZA Dubai

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project