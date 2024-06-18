2024 June 18 15:39

CMA CGM to strengthen its INDAMEX service connecting Indian Subcontinent with US East Coast

The first departure of this service will take place on August 15th, 2024 from Port Qasim



CMA CGM says it has launched renewed INDAMEX shipping line to meet high demand between Indian Subcontinent and /to all main US East Coast.

Weekly fixed day sailings with 8,500-TEU vessels as from August 15th, departing from ISC to USEC,

Using both ex/in India (Nhava Sheva) and in the US (New York) CMA Terminals dedicated assets with dedicated windows (berth on arrival, full priority 52 weeks/year).

This extraordinary measure will maintain CMA CGM capacity on a highly demanded route,

CMA CGM adapts its service offering to help alleviate supply chain pressures.

The INDAMEX will have a roundtrip rotation every 77 days via Cape of Good Hope between: Port Qasim – Nhava Sheva - Mundra – New York - Norfolk – Savannah – Charleston - back to ISC

The first departure of this service will take place on August 15th, 2024 from Port Qasim with m/v "APL SOUTHAMPTON".



The implementation of this new service demonstrates CMA CGM’s ability to rapidly adapt its offerings to meet customer demand and support them in managing their supply chains in the context of disruptions to major maritime routes.