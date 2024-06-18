2024 June 18 16:43

Gasum plans a large-scale biogas plant in Sweden

Two of the planned big plants are already under construction

Planning work on a Gasum biogas plant in the Swedish municipality of Hörby is proceeding at pace in good co-operation with the local authorities. Gasum is planning five modern large-scale biogas plants in Sweden to be constructed in the coming years. By using biogas as source of energy, significant emission reductions are achieved in transport and industry, the energy company said in its news release.



Gasum has an ambitious plan to construct five large scale modern biogas plants in Sweden in the coming years. These “Big Five” are an important part of the company’s plan to significantly increase the availability of renewable gas in the Nordic countries.



Two of the planned big plants are already under construction. The first plant in Götene, some 150 km Northeast of Gothenburg, will be starting commercial production at the end of 2024. The second one in Borlänge, approximately 200 km Northwest of Stockholm, received a final investment decision at the beginning of 2024 and onsite work is being started.



The next plant will be located in Hörby, in Southern Sweden about 50 km Northeast of Malmö. Planning is proceeding at pace, as most design solutions are already being tried and tested in the Götene and Borlänge projects. Each site is, of course, unique regarding the conditions and regional characteristics, reminds Tor Husebø, Vice President, Projects & Biogas Production at Gasum.



