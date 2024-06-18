2024 June 18 17:16

Port of Koper welcomes Astrid Maersk, the world’s second large green methanol-enabled vessel

Astrid Maersk is equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol

A.P. Moller - Maersk’s (Maersk) second large vessel that can run on green methanol arrived in Koper, Slovenia for the very first time on 16th June and was welcomed in the Port of Koper. Astrid Maersk comes after her sister unit Ane Maersk, launched earlier this year and underscores Maersk's ambition to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, the shipping line said in a press release.



Operating on the AE12 string which connects Asia and Europe, Astrid Maersk arrived to the Slovene port from Port Said in Egypt before continuing her journey towards Trieste (Italy), Tangier (Morocco) and Singapore.



Port of Koper is a multipurpose port, handling all types of cargo. The total throughput of the port in 2023 was 22,3 million tons, including 1,066 million TEUs and 916.728 units of vehicles, making Koper the largest container terminal in Adriatic and one of the most important car terminals in Europe.



Over the next five years, their mission will be to provide reliable, high-quality port services in line with sustainable development guidelines, with the aim of becoming the first choice among ports on the southern European transport route. The port’s development will be based on increasing infrastructure capacity, accelerating the introduction of the smart port concept, ensuring adequate staffing, and taking care of sustainability aspects and reducing negative impacts on the environment and society.



Equipped with a state-of-the-art dual-fuel engine that is capable of running on green methanol, Astrid Maersk is the second of the 18 large vessels ordered by Maersk that will be added to Maersk’s fleet during 2024 and 2025. The vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, allowing more cargo to be carried and reducing the consumption per container.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.