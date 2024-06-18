2024 June 18 15:11

Maersk wins a heavy lift contract from Vestas

Maersk was contracted to transport extra heavy powertrains for one of the world’s largest wind turbines



As a global leader in renewable energy solutions, Vestas has awarded Maersk with an important contract for transporting the extra heavy powertrains of its largest ever built wind turbine V236. This heart-piece of the 15MW turbine weighs 260 tons alone and will be installed in the nacelle in Vesta’s factory in Lindø, Denmark. Maersk will manage the transport with special equipment from the assembly site in Lommel, Belgium via Antwerp to the port of Lindø. The powertrain is one of a number of large components of the nacelle. The final V236 nacelle has a total weight of more than 630 tons including the powertrain, Maersk said in a media release.



Besides integrated logistics for conventional, containerized products, Maersk offers also out-of-gauge and special cargo shipments as part of its Maersk Project Logistics (MPL) business. Another example for these heavy lift capabilities of Maersk is a new project from the leading Danish renewable energy company Vestas.



At a later stage, Maersk will also move the V236 powertrains to a new Vestas factory in Poland. Maersk is building a full supply chain solution for all cargo flows inbound manufacturing into both production sites in Denmark and Poland. Apart from heavy lift transports, Maersk is also taking care of Vesta’s containerized cargo as well as air freight, customs services, intermodal and warehousing as part of a fully integrated logistics solution on a global scale.



Maersk provides project logistics services across industries such as renewable energy sector, power generation, automotive, industrial manufacturing, but also government contracted logistics as well as aid and relief. The MPL offering includes the full spectrum of planning, orchestration and end-to-end specialised transportation services to manage the flow of project-related cargo according to the unique sequence, schedule and conditions of each project.



About Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.