2024 June 18 13:41

MOL joins SFC focused on decarbonizing international logistics

SFC establishes guidelines for decarbonization in logistics by visualizing GHG emissions and providing recommendations for the reduction from transportation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) said that it has joined the Smart Freight Centre Community as a Member. Smart Freight Centre (SFC; headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands), an international non-profit organization engaged in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from freight transportation, MOL said in a media release.



Focusing on various sectors of the logistics industry, SFC establishes guidelines for decarbonization in logistics by visualizing GHG emissions and providing recommendations for the reduction from transportation. In addition, to address GHG emissions from international logistics, it promotes collaboration among various organizations and associations in international logistics, with the target of keeping the global average temperature increase below 1.5°C by achieving zero emissions by 2050.



The MOL Group has identified five "Sustainability Issues" (Materiality) as important challenges for achieving sustainable development along with society through the realization of its group vision, and based on the "MOL Sustainability Plan," the group is promoting initiatives to solve environmental and other issues.



Under the MOL Group Corporate Mission "From the blue oceans, we sustain people's lives and ensure a prosperous future," the group continues to accelerate these initiatives, deliver new value to all stakeholders, and become a strong and flexible corporate group that grows globally by not only increasing economic value but also social value.