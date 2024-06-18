2024 June 18 18:13

Atlantic Towing and Svitzer modernise Halifax port fleet with new escort tugboats

The new Rastar 3200 vessels will replace the on-call tugs, offering a more robust and permanent solution

Atlantic Towing Limited, a member of the J.D. Irving, Limited family of companies and Svitzer have made a significant joint investment in the modernisation of the Port of Halifax fleet by acquiring two new escort tugboats from the Rastar 3200 series, each boasting an 85-ton bollard pull, Svitzer said.



The Port of Halifax has seen substantial growth over the past decade, with a marked increase in both the number of tug jobs and the size of vessels. The new tugboats were specifically selected to accommodate the expanded volume and ensure Atlantic Towing maintains its role as the premier operator at the port.



Currently, three tugs are permanently stationed in Halifax, supplemented by two on-call vessels. The new Rastar 3200 vessels will replace the on-call tugs, offering a more robust and permanent solution.



Atlantic Towing, based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, has been serving the Port of Halifax for nearly 20 years and has partnered with Svitzer, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, since 2010. The two new tugboats are currently under construction at the Uzmar Shipyard and are expected to be operational later this year.