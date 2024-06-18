2024 June 18 13:11

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines joins the ISWAN

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines says it has become a member of the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) and have been praised for their continuing commitment to the welfare of seafarers.



ISWAN is an international maritime charity which works to improve the lives of seafarers and their families with resources, strategies, advocacy and by offering a range of wellbeing services and humanitarian support.



Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ look after a total of 2,568 crew, who are dedicated to their fleet of three smaller sized ocean cruise ships, Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral. Their crew are now able to make use of Seafarer Assistance, a free, confidential, multilingual helpline service, open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. This independent wellbeing and support service is operated by ISWAN on behalf of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to provide support and help to the company’s seafarers and their families around the world.



Alongside support offered by Seafarer Assistance and the other confidential helplines it operates, ISWAN also offers a range of free health resources via the ISWAN for Seafarers app and humanitarian support in the Philippines and India.