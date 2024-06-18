  The version for the print
    Carnival Corporation celebrates shore power launch at PortMiami after exceeding industry-leading milestone

    World's largest cruise company continues to outpace its fleetwide 2030 shore power target

    Shore power has arrived for ships docked at PortMiami, and today, Carnival Conquest represented Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, at a celebratory event announcing it will be the first cruise ship to plug into landside electrical power at the cruise capital of the world.

    Through an industry partnership between Miami-Dade County, Florida Power & Light Company and several cruise lines including Carnival Corporation, PortMiami is now the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard offering shore power connections at five cruise berths.  

    "This is an important milestone for our hometown and we're proud to support Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and all county and port officials for their amazing partnership in bringing shore power to PortMiami," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We continue to implement important initiatives that have kept us ahead of our ambitious goals to reduce emissions, and this new shore power capability will allow our ships to rely on the electrical grid to power our ships while in port."

    Carnival Conquest's selection for the inaugural connection at PortMiami comes on the heels of Carnival Corporation surpassing its 2030 shore power goal in 2023, seven years ahead of schedule. The company now leads the industry with 67% of its fleet shore power-capable, meaning it has twice as many ships able to "plug in" than there are ports equipped to provide shore power.

    "Using shoreside electricity to power our ships in port is an integral part of our global strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and minimize our environmental footprint," said Josh Weinstein, chief executive officer of Carnival Corporation & plc. "It's been over 20 years since our company first pioneered shore power for the cruise industry, yet adoption remains limited to just 2% of cruise ports worldwide. We applaud PortMiami for having the vision to recognize shore power as vital to the future of our industry and the planet, and for being at the forefront of their peer group in delivering this capability to cruise ships."

    Energy Efficiency and Reduced Fuel Use
    Shore power is an efficient way for cruise operators to switch off ship engines while in port and "plug in" to use energy from the local electric grid to power onboard systems and equipment. Using shore power can reduce total emissions by up to 98%, depending on the mix of energy sources. Carnival Corporation is committed to connecting to shoreside electricity in port when it is available and operationally feasible, and the company is working closely with ports around the world to prioritize investment in this important capability.

    Shore power is one of the many emission reduction technologies Carnival Corporation utilizes to reduce fuel use as part of its overall decarbonization strategy and pursuit of net zero GHG emissions by 2050. Thanks to the aggressive and ongoing actions taken to date throughout the fleet, Carnival Corporation is producing 10+% less total GHG emissions today than in 2011, despite increasing capacity by roughly 30% in that time.

    About Carnival Corporation & plc
    Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

