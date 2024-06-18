2024 June 18 11:24

Temasek signs agreement to divest Pavilion Energy

The transaction is expected to complete by Q1 2025, subject to regulatory approvals

Pavilion Energy says that Carne Investments Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, has reached an agreement to divest 100% of its shares in Pavilion Energy Pte. Ltd. to Shell Eastern Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Shell plc.



Pavilion Energy is a Singapore based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) player that has operations in Singapore and Europe. It markets and trades LNG in Europe and Asia to a wide range of customers and counterparties. It has built a diverse portfolio of approximately 6.5 mtpa of LNG supply contracts from high quality suppliers like Chevron, bp and QatarEnergy. The contracts also include Iberdrola’s LNG asset portfolio from Pavilion Energy’s 2019 acquisition. In addition, the company has offtake contracts from leading US liquefaction facilities at Corpus Christi Liquefaction, Freeport LNG and Cameron LNG.



“In the last 10 years, Pavilion Energy has grown from its Singapore beginnings into an international energy business marketing and trading LNG in key markets across Europe and Asia to help meet rising energy demand,” said Juliet Teo, Head, Portfolio Development Group and Head, Singapore Market of Temasek. “We believe Shell is well positioned to grow Pavilion Energy’s business and strengthen its global LNG hub in Singapore.”



“In a short decade, we have built a global platform that is recognised by the LNG industry,” commented Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Chairman of Pavilion Energy. “We appreciate the support of our shareholder, Temasek, and are proud of the contributions of our employees, who have helped Pavilion Energy grow its platform.”



The transaction is expected to complete by Q1 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.