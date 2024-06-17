2024 June 17 14:31

USACE continues maintenance dredging at Markland Locks

Maintenance work is moving forward at Markland Locks and Dam in Warsaw, Ky, USACE said in its latest project update, Dredging Today reported.



Last week, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) dredging team was onsite dredging inside the 600’ lock chamber, near the upstream land approach wall, and in the harbor area near the project site.



Navigable channels are dredged throughout the U.S. to keep traffic operating efficiently, said USACE.



The USACE Louisville District conducts dredging operations at various locations on the district’s waterways for maintenance and other purposes throughout the year.