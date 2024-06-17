2024 June 17 14:29

Green Marine UK partners with C-Power to advance autonomous offshore power systems

Green Marine UK will participate in an upcoming demonstration of C-Power’s industry-leading SeaRAY AOPS



Green Marine (UK) says it has joined US-based C-Power’s Partner Engagement and Co-development (PEC) Program to advance autonomous offshore power systems.



C-Power is a leader in the emerging ocean energy sector, with decades of wave-energy technology development experience.



As a PEC Program member, Green Marine UK will participate as a collaboration partner in an upcoming demonstration of C-Power’s industry-leading SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system (AOPS). The 18-month SeaRAY field test is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 at the PacWave South wave energy test site off the Oregon coast. During the deployment, C-Power plans to demonstrate the breadth and depth of the SeaRAY’s capabilities simultaneously supporting surface and subsurface mobile and static assets in the ocean with power and data communications.



PEC Program collaboration partners will be granted exclusive access to real-time data, reports, and insights throughout the Oregon SeaRAY demonstration, and they will provide feedback to improve the system’s usability for prospective use cases.



The Oregon co-demonstration is being conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to advance the next generation of SeaRAY AOPS, expanding its use cases and proving long-duration survivability and reliability in one of the harshest ocean environments. The next-gen system has been developed under a $6 million program co-sponsored by the DOE, C-Power, and several PEC program participants.



A C-Power AOPS is a fully integrated system providing in-situ power, energy storage, and real-time data and communications support for offshore applications, including data-gathering equipment, operating equipment, uncrewed surface vessels, and robotic systems such as autonomous underwater vehicles. The SeaRAY AOPS at PacWave South will showcase advancements over prior generations of SeaRAY systems, including deep-water mooring capabilities, satellite communications, more generating capacity, increased transportability, improved maintenance and operations, and more efficient manufacturing.