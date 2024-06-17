2024 June 17 11:52

ClassNK releases 2nd Edition “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime”

The 2nd Edition provides details on responsible entities and timeline required for shipping companies



Class NK says that FuelEU Maritime, an EU regulation aimed at promoting the decarbonization of fuels used on board ships, has entered into force and will apply to all ships above 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports from January 1, 2025.



In this “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (2nd Edition)”, the explanation regarding the responsible entities under the regulation and the necessary regulatory compliance timeline for shipping companies have been added, and the contents have been updated based on the latest information.



ClassNK will continue to strive to support stakeholders in the shipping sector through such guidance provision as part of the "ClassNK Transition Support Services."



Some points are yet to be clarified about the practical implementation of the FuelEU Maritime, and thus the information provided therein is solely based on as of May 2024, the classification society said.

