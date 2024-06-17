2024 June 17 09:23

APM Terminals calls first movers to join Innovators Program to enhance visibility and reliability for customers

Digital solutions are the backbone of modern terminal operations and offer unique opportunities to accelerate and optimise the flow of cargo through container terminals. Therefore, it was a breakthrough for customer service, when APM Terminals launched the Shipping Line Dashboard to enhance the connections and cooperation between shipping lines and inline services, the Company said in its news release.



“This service has now been rolled out in 11 of our terminals and we are ready to document that it has helped us create more visibility in planning, reduce the turn times and ensure more predictable and reliable planning, but we have more to come,” states Laura Bercan, Digital Portfolio Owner of Visibility Products in APM Terminals.



Driven by advanced algorithms, the Shipping Line Dashboard provides individual customers with detailed information right down to moves per hour for individual cranes. It provides complete transparency and reliable estimated completion times from early on during the port stay.



It was rolled out late 2023 and the results point in the right direction: “The shipping line dashboard truly is a breakthrough product for us to create visibility – we want to deliver live tracking of the customers’ vessels and detect possible operational issues at an early stage to be able to make proactive measures,” Laura Bercan continues.



That experience is echoed by Maersk Nigeria: “Shipping Line Dashboard is a testament of APM Terminals’ commitment to digital innovation for promoting self-service and creating visibility to her stakeholders,” says Mudathir Owolabi Kosoko, Direct Transport CX Manager (Nigeria)/Branch Manager (Onne), Maersk Nigeria.



Taking the next step innovating together

The customers are in center of the new digital products being created by APM Terminals, therefore, APM Terminals used the stage at TOC Europe to invite customers to step inside the innovation laboratory and be first movers to develop the best products for the future.



“Rolling out this feature, it also quickly became clear to us that we can do so much more, if we innovate together. Therefore, we are now asking customers to be part of our Innovators’ Program, where customers, who are already using our digital solution will have early access to new features and at the same time, we will ask for direct feedback, so they can influence the products that we develop.