  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 16 14:27

    Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation

    The first of 9 contracts for maintenance on aids to navigation – including centuries-old heritage listed lighthouses – has been awarded to Solar Technology Australia for Region 4 New South Wales, to the value of $672,000 (ex GST), following a recent approach to the open market by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, AMSA said in a media release.

    As of 1 July 2024, AMSA will transition from a single national maintenance provider on the network to multiple providers for 8 distinct regions, underpinned by a technical support and logistics provider.

    AMSA Executive Director of Response Mark Morrow said the first contract being awarded under the new regional model for maintenance was a “watershed moment” in the transition process.

    “It is the manifestation of 9 months of hard work by our in-house experts in contract management, engineering, information technology, and navigation to redesign the national maintenance model to a regional one – and it is evidence of the market’s ability to respond to changing times,” Mr Morrow said.

    “That hard work has been rewarded and our expectations have been exceeded with this first contract being awarded to Solar Technology Australia.  

    “Solar Technology Australia is an experienced provider of aids to navigation products and services. We look forward to the company starting work on our network shortly.”

    Region 4 covers New South Wales and includes iconic heritage listed lighthouses such as Smoky Cape, Sugarloaf Point and Nobbys Head. 

Другие новости по темам: AMSA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue
14:27 Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation
14:07 Mammoet awarded construction upgrade of Hawaii dry dock
13:54 CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service
12:31 Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel
10:26 Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7

2024 June 15

14:15 VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler
12:03 TECO 2030, BLOM Maritime and Samskip receive ENOVA grant to retrofit Samskip LNG Vessel with fuel cells and hydrogen fuel
10:06 The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet
09:51 S&P Global: Guangdong province's market-based power subsidy supports gas demand growth

2024 June 14

18:09 Strategic R&D alliance formed to standardize materials for LH2 carriers
17:44 BSEE conducts first offshore wind turbine inspection
17:23 Aker Artic completes ice-going SOV concept for offshore wind farms
17:19 Orsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas
16:57 MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal
15:37 ADNOC awards $5.5 billion of contracts for Ruwais LNG plant
15:11 Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline
14:26 Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor
14:03 LR partners with COFCO International on fleet emissions reduction programme
13:18 Bulk carriers second-hand market overperforms
12:53 CMA CGM announces PSS from Spain (Med) to West Coast South America, Central America & the Caribbean
12:00 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with India's HPL
11:46 ABS releases new notation that enables vessel operators to carry an additional tier of containers
11:33 Holland Shipyards announces successful convertion of an inland vessel into dredger
11:17 DNV joins technical cooperation programme for medical devices (TCP III)
10:42 TES and “K” LINE partner for sustainable maritime shipping solutions
10:11 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for Middle East Gulf & Pakistan-West Africa trade
09:48 MOL and INDU establish JV with for self-operated warehouses in JAFZA Dubai

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project
14:51 Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210
14:38 KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships
13:44 Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time
13:26 BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 24, 2024
12:23 KR grants AiP for 150K ULAC and signs MoU with SHI for development of ammonia-fueled container ships
10:49 DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS
10:18 Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners
09:36 Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

2024 June 12

16:47 Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil
13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian
15:19 Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic
14:23 Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform
13:19 Baltimore Port key channel is fully operational
12:19 Two major US seaports receive $112 million for maintenance and repair projects
11:41 German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet
10:28 DEME gears up for Grand-Lahou job in Ivory Coast
09:48 CSDC' ammonia-fueled MR chemical tanker design obtained BV's AiP

2024 June 10

18:19 Qatar Shipyard receives remote survey approval from ABS
17:42 JDN joins forces with Fortescue to lay sub-sea cables and deliver green electrons from North Africa to Europe
17:39 Strategic Marine inks contract with Ventus Marine for four 27m CTVs for Asia and Europe
17:19 DP World’s SeaRates and CP World accelerate growth of small cargo owners as demand rises for LCL shipments
16:17 New Zealand to introduce bill to reverse oil and gas exploration ban