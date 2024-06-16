2024 June 16 14:27

Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation

The first of 9 contracts for maintenance on aids to navigation – including centuries-old heritage listed lighthouses – has been awarded to Solar Technology Australia for Region 4 New South Wales, to the value of $672,000 (ex GST), following a recent approach to the open market by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, AMSA said in a media release.



As of 1 July 2024, AMSA will transition from a single national maintenance provider on the network to multiple providers for 8 distinct regions, underpinned by a technical support and logistics provider.



AMSA Executive Director of Response Mark Morrow said the first contract being awarded under the new regional model for maintenance was a “watershed moment” in the transition process.



“It is the manifestation of 9 months of hard work by our in-house experts in contract management, engineering, information technology, and navigation to redesign the national maintenance model to a regional one – and it is evidence of the market’s ability to respond to changing times,” Mr Morrow said.



“That hard work has been rewarded and our expectations have been exceeded with this first contract being awarded to Solar Technology Australia.



“Solar Technology Australia is an experienced provider of aids to navigation products and services. We look forward to the company starting work on our network shortly.”



Region 4 covers New South Wales and includes iconic heritage listed lighthouses such as Smoky Cape, Sugarloaf Point and Nobbys Head.