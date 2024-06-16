2024 June 16 16:18

Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrsini. The gross charter rate is US$17,100 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum February 1, 2025 up to maximum March 25, 2025. The charter is expected to commence on June 25, 2024. The m/v Myrsini is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Salanc Pte. Ltd., at a gross charter rate of US$15,000 per day, minus a 5.00% commission paid to third parties.



The “Myrsini” is a 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.



The employment of “Myrsini” is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.71 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.



Upon completion of the previously announced sale of m/v Houston, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. The Company also expects to take delivery of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028, respectively. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet including the m/v Houston and excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.4 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.86 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.