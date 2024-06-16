2024 June 16 13:54

CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service

CMA CGM has announced that the India East Coast Express (IEX 2) connecting Asia to South East India and Sri Lanka, will begin its operations with the vessel HANSA HOMBURG, ETD Singapore on June 27th, 2024.



IEX 2 features the following:



- Dedicated fortnightly service providing direct shuttle from Singapore to Chennai and Colombo



- Port Rotation: Singapore - Chennai - Colombo - Singapore



- Connecting Chennai Exports via Colombo on CMA CGM's extensive network