    MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue

    Oil spill from the vessel has been contained and there is no further leak from the vessel since last evening

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) had notified agencies including the National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation, of an oil spill at the Pasir Panjang Terminal as a result of a vessel allision. The incident occurred on 14 June at about 2.20pm. MPA observed that oil had spilled from the damaged tank as a result of the allision and immediately activated response actions. MPA patrol craft were deployed to spray dispersants on the spill. MPA’s oil spill response contractor was also activated, and they mobilised oil booms, dispersants and oil skimmer to reduce the impact of the spill. MPA and its contractor also ran the oil spill prediction model and used drones and satellite imagery to assist with mitigation efforts, MPA said in a joint media release.

    Oil spill from the vessel has been contained and there is no further leak from the vessel since last evening. The oil that escaped from the damaged tank had been treated by dispersants.

    Due to the tidal current, the treated oil has landed along shorelines including Sentosa, Labrador Nature Reserve, Southern Islands, Marina South Pier, and East Coast Park. There are no signs of oil slick within Sister’s Islands Marine Park but oil sheen was observed in the surrounding waters. To facilitate clean-up efforts, the following beaches will be closed until further notice.
    a) Beachfront at East Coast Park – From Area B to H, the rest of East Coast Park remains open
    b) Labrador Nature Reserve – Jetty and Rocky Shore
    c) Sentosa – Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso Beach remain open to the public, but sea activities and swimming are not allowed

    Public are advised to keep away to facilitate the clean-up. F&B, tracks, fields, and cycling path remain open. NEA is also monitoring water quality at other beaches.

    18 response craft have been deployed by MPA, PSA, Singapore Salvage Engineers, Tian San Shipping, and T&T Salvage to carry out the containment and clean-up efforts at sea. Close to 1500 meters of container booms have been deployed and more will be laid over the next few days to prevent further spread of oil onto the shore, and facilitate the recovery of the trapped oil off the affected shorelines and lagoons to prevent them from going back to sea.

    NParks has also deployed oil absorbent booms to protect Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore at Labrador Nature Reserve. While West Coast Park is not affected, oil absorbent booms have also been deployed at West Coast Park to protect the mangroves at the Marsh Garden.

    Members of the public who encounter any oil-slicked animal can contact the Animal Response Centre at 1800 476 1600 (24-hours).
    An MPA-led Emergency Operation Centre has been set up with the key agencies represented to coordinate the Whole-of-Government efforts. MPA will be conducting an investigation into the incident of the allision between the dredger, VOX MAXIMA, and bunker vessel, MARINE HONOUR.

    About National Environment Agency
    The National Environment Agency (NEA) is the leading public organisation responsible for ensuring a clean and sustainable environment for Singapore. Its key roles are to improve and sustain a clean environment, promote sustainability and resource efficiency, maintain high public health standards, provide timely and reliable meteorological information, and encourage a vibrant hawker culture. NEA works closely with its partners and the community to develop and spearhead environmental and public health initiatives and programmes. It is committed to motivating every individual to care for the environment as a way of life, in order to build a liveable and sustainable Singapore for present and future generations. The National Parks Board (NParks) is responsible for enhancing and managing the urban ecosystems of our City in Nature. We are the lead agency for greenery, biodiversity conservation, and wildlife and animal health, welfare and management. We are also working closely with the community to enhance the quality of our living environment.

    NParks manages some 400 parks, 3,347 hectares of nature reserves, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Pulau Ubin and the Sisters' Islands Marine Park. Adding to this is the extensive network of Nature Ways, and the over 380 km Park Connector Network that links major parks, nature areas and residential estates island-wide. Every year, we run about 3,000 educational and outreach programmes across our various green spaces. NParks has developed an urban biodiversity conservation model, which aims to conserve representative ecosystems in land-scarce Singapore. NParks also monitors and coordinates measures to enhance the presence of biodiversity in our urban landscape. NParks is working closely with partners in the landscape, horticulture, veterinary and animal sectors to increase productivity, and provide training for all levels of the workforce. Enhancing competencies of the industry will support Singapore’s vision of being a City in Nature.

    About Sentosa Development Corporation
    Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) was established on 1 September 1972 as a Statutory Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Its charter since inception has been to oversee the development, management, marketing, and promotion of the island of Sentosa as a resort destination for locals and tourists. SDC wholly owns its subsidiaries Sentosa Cove Resort Management Pte Ltd and Sentosa Golf Club Pte Ltd. SDC also owns the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network, managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates as an autonomous commercial arm. As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, SDC has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council – For Destinations (GSTC-D) certificate, making Sentosa the first island destination in Asia to receive this accolade.

2024 June 16

