    Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel

    The new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet

    Jan De Nul Group says it has signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited for the construction of a next generation trailing suction hopper dredger. The vessel is a plug-in hybrid specifically designed to operate in small harbours.

    With its 79 meters hull length, the new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet. It has a hopper capacity of 2000 cubic meter. The present contract is for one vessel, with a delivery period of 24 months for the first ship, having an option to construct a second sister vessel.

2024 June 16

16:18 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Myrsini with Cobelfret S.A.
15:16 MPA: Joint oil spill clean-up operations in Singapore continue
14:27 Watershed moment for AMSA’s future maintenance on aids to navigation
14:07 Mammoet awarded construction upgrade of Hawaii dry dock
13:54 CMA CGM announces update on its IEX 2 service
12:31 Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel
10:26 Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7

2024 June 15

14:15 VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler
12:03 TECO 2030, BLOM Maritime and Samskip receive ENOVA grant to retrofit Samskip LNG Vessel with fuel cells and hydrogen fuel
10:06 The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet
09:51 S&P Global: Guangdong province's market-based power subsidy supports gas demand growth

2024 June 14

18:09 Strategic R&D alliance formed to standardize materials for LH2 carriers
17:44 BSEE conducts first offshore wind turbine inspection
17:23 Aker Artic completes ice-going SOV concept for offshore wind farms
17:19 Orsted completes construction of combined wind and solar project in Texas
16:57 MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal
15:37 ADNOC awards $5.5 billion of contracts for Ruwais LNG plant
15:11 Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline
14:26 Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor
14:03 LR partners with COFCO International on fleet emissions reduction programme
13:18 Bulk carriers second-hand market overperforms
12:53 CMA CGM announces PSS from Spain (Med) to West Coast South America, Central America & the Caribbean
12:00 QatarEnergy enters 10-year naphtha supply agreement with India's HPL
11:46 ABS releases new notation that enables vessel operators to carry an additional tier of containers
11:33 Holland Shipyards announces successful convertion of an inland vessel into dredger
11:17 DNV joins technical cooperation programme for medical devices (TCP III)
10:42 TES and “K” LINE partner for sustainable maritime shipping solutions
10:11 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for Middle East Gulf & Pakistan-West Africa trade
09:48 MOL and INDU establish JV with for self-operated warehouses in JAFZA Dubai

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project
14:51 Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210
14:38 KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships
13:44 Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time
13:26 BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 24, 2024
12:23 KR grants AiP for 150K ULAC and signs MoU with SHI for development of ammonia-fueled container ships
10:49 DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS
10:18 Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners
09:36 Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

2024 June 12

16:47 Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil
13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian
15:19 Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic
14:23 Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform
13:19 Baltimore Port key channel is fully operational
12:19 Two major US seaports receive $112 million for maintenance and repair projects
11:41 German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet
10:28 DEME gears up for Grand-Lahou job in Ivory Coast
09:48 CSDC' ammonia-fueled MR chemical tanker design obtained BV's AiP

2024 June 10

18:19 Qatar Shipyard receives remote survey approval from ABS
17:42 JDN joins forces with Fortescue to lay sub-sea cables and deliver green electrons from North Africa to Europe
17:39 Strategic Marine inks contract with Ventus Marine for four 27m CTVs for Asia and Europe
17:19 DP World’s SeaRates and CP World accelerate growth of small cargo owners as demand rises for LCL shipments
16:17 New Zealand to introduce bill to reverse oil and gas exploration ban