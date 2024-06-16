2024 June 16 12:31

Jan De Nul order first plug-in hybrid dredging vessel

The new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet

Jan De Nul Group says it has signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited for the construction of a next generation trailing suction hopper dredger. The vessel is a plug-in hybrid specifically designed to operate in small harbours.



With its 79 meters hull length, the new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet. It has a hopper capacity of 2000 cubic meter. The present contract is for one vessel, with a delivery period of 24 months for the first ship, having an option to construct a second sister vessel.