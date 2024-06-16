Solstad announces contract extension for its CSV duo by Subsea 7
Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) says that Subsea 7 Limited (“Subsea 7”) has exercised the 2025 optional charter period for the “Normand Subsea”. The contract is now firm until 31st December 2025, with no further options thereafter.
“Normand Subsea” is a versatile IMR vessel that has been on contract to Subsea 7 since 2009.
Furthermore, the present client has exercised all remaining option periods for charter of the “Normand Energy”. The contract is now firm until 31.03.2026.
The Vessel will continue to support subsea operations in West Africa.
“Normand Subsea” and “Normand Energy” are owned by Solstad Maritime AS, in which Solstad Offshore ASA holds 27,3%.