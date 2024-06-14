2024 June 14 16:57

MPA: Oil spill clean-up in progress at Pasir Panjang Terminal

There is no impact to navigational safety and berthing operations at PSA remain unaffected, MPA says

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has been notified of an allision between a Netherlands-flagged dredger, VOX MAXIMA, and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel, MARINE HONOUR which was alongside a container vessel berthed at the Pasir Panjang Terminal. The incident took place at about 2:20PM, MPA said in its media release.



Both vessels are currently anchored safely, are in stable condition, with some damage above the waterline. There is no injury reported.



Some oil from the damaged cargo tank on board MARINE HONOUR spilled into the water. The affected cargo tank has been isolated and the spill contained.



MPA, PSA and the bunker vessel company have activated oil spill response craft to the location. The oil spill clean-up operation is currently in progress.



There is no impact to navigational safety and berthing operations at PSA remain unaffected.