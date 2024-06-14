2024 June 14 14:26

Havila Shipping inks deals for its three PSVs with Equinor

The Norwegian vessel owner has previously signed a three-year contract extension with two one-year options with Reach Subsea

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has inked deals for three platform supply vessels (PSVs) with state-owned energy giant Equinor. Each 12-month firm contract also contains six optional one-month periods. The contracts are slated to start at the end of July 2024. All three vessels are of Havyard 832 CD design and can accommodate 25 people, Offshore Energy reports citing Havila announcement.



The first PSV is the 2011-built Havila Clipper. Equinor previously signed a contract extension for it in June 2023, together with an extension for another PSV, the Havila Borg.



The second is the 2010-built Havila Fanø. The vessel was previously hired by TotalEnergies EP Denmark, which extended its contract in March.



The third vessel, the 2009-built Havila Herøy, was working with Peterson den Helder under a 12-month optional period which ended in April 2024.



Earlier this month, the Norwegian vessel owner got a three-year contract extension with two one-year options with Reach Subsea for Havila Subsea, its inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR), survey, and construction vessel.



Meanwhile, Equinor recently published an analysis showcasing that the energy transition needs to shift into top gear, and radical changes are required if the 1.5°C goal from the Paris Agreement is to be met by 2050.