2024 June 15 10:06

The 3rd of 12 plug-in hybrid vessel joins Swedish shortsea operator's fleet

Photo credit: AtoB@C Shipping

AtoB@C Shipping (part of ESL Shipping) says it has taken delivery on 13th June of Ecomar, which is the third vessel in the 12-strong series of 5,350 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels. Ecomar will shortly commence its maiden voyage from India to Europe.



"The first vessel has now been in regular traffic for two months and both our team and clients have been delighted with its performance. We are happy to add Ecomar into our expanding fleet", says Commercial Director Frida Rowland.



Ecomar is specifically designed to transport a variety of bulk and breakbulk products, including steel, forest products, fertilizers, and project cargoes. The ship features a spacious and unobstructed deck, enabling it to accommodate more deck cargo and longer project cargoes compared to the existing vessels in the fleet. To optimize cargo capacity and enhance navigation safety, the crew accommodation and the bridge are situated at the bow, thereby improving visibility during navigation.



AtoB@C Shipping has ordered twelve plug-in hybrid vessels from Chowgule & Company. Electramar was delivered in December 2023 and Stellamar in April 2024.



About AtoB@C Shipping

AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. The shipping company operates a fleet of modern, well-maintained, multipurpose vessels in 4,000-6,000 dwt segments and its whole fleet is ice-classed ensuring the company's ability to secure product and raw material transportation for our industrial clients all year around, even in difficult weather conditions. AtoB@C Shipping was founded in 2000 and has been part of ESL Shipping since 2018. Together the group has over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.