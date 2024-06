2024 June 14 12:53

CMA CGM announces PSS from Spain (Med) to West Coast South America, Central America & the Caribbean

CMA CGM Group has informed its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge update:



From July 13th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: Spain Med (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona)

- Destination range: To South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico & Windward), Mexico West Coast

- Cargo: Dry

- Amounts: EUR 125 per container