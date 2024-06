2024 June 14 10:11

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for Middle East Gulf & Pakistan-West Africa trade

Shipping line CMA CGM has informed its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge update:



From June 20th, 2024 (loading date) until further notice:

- Origin range: From the Middle East Gulf & Pakistan

- Destination range: To West Africa

- Cargo: Dry

- Amounts: USD 500 per 20' | USD 250 per 40'