2024 June 13 17:23

MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore

MacGregor has previously delivered to MMA Offshore its flagship vessel duo, the MMA Pinnacle and MMA Prestige

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, says it has received a large order for its 50-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane to be installed on board MMA Valour, a versatile and ﬂexible multi-purpose platform supply vessel. The vessel has a proven track record in servicing a broad range of offshore work scopes across the energy and offshore wind sectors.



The contract has been booked into Cargotec’s second quarter 2024 order intake, with crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.



MacGregor’s range of well proven AHC cranes, including its subsea cranes, offer precise lifting capabilities in all conditions, including extreme environments and across temperatures of between plus to minus 40°C.



This contract follows successful deliveries of AHC cranes by MacGregor to MMA Offshore for two of its flagship vessels the MMA Pinnacle and MMA Prestige.



MMA Offshore Managing Director, David Ross said, “We are looking forward to fitting the MMA Valour with a MacGregor active heave compensated crane which will enhance the vessel’s capability to provide a broader range of marine and subsea services to our clients. The conversion of the Valour to a multi-purpose support vessel will enable the vessel to provide light construction, ROV, survey and geotechnical support in addition to traditional supply services. We are excited to partner with MacGregor for this important conversion.”



Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor, Pasi Lehtonen said, “Our AHC cranes have a proven record for reliability, and we have extensive experience in supporting their operation with more than 250 units in service. MMA Offshore is a long-standing MacGregor customer, and we are delighted to add AHC lift capabilities as part of the Valour upgrade.”