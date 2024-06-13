2024 June 13 15:52

First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed

As a leading dredging equipment manufacturer, HID prioritizes continuous technological innovation to maintain a competitive edge. Our strength lies not in being the largest, but in consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible in dredging technology.



HID says that after six months of dedicated innovation and upgrades, HID Shipyard proudly presents its newly completed multifunctional amphibious dredger. This cutting-edge vessel has successfully passed a series of rigorous factory tests and is now ready for immediate deployment.



This series of upgrades continues HID’s legacy of producing dredgers that are structurally robust, exceptionally reliable, and high-performing. With an increased flow capacity of 800m3/h, our new dredger significantly boosts operational efficiency, allowing you to accomplish more in less time.



Experience the difference with HID’s latest amphibious dredger. Contact us today to learn more and see how our advanced technology can elevate your dredging projects to new heights.