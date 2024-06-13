  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 13 17:31

    UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target

    UECC boosted the use of ISCC-certified sustainable biofuel B100 on both owned and time-chartered ships to 14,000mt last year

    United European Car Carriers (UECC) says it is reaping the rewards of its pioneering investments in alternative fuels and is on track to exceed its goal of a 45% emissions reduction by 2030 after more than doubling biofuel usage across its fleet last year. The leading European sustainable shortsea carrier has made significant strides in decarbonisation of its fleet of pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) with the addition of five LNG-fuelled newbuilds and the increased rollout of biofuels in recent years - and this is now showing commercial payback for clients in the light of new green regulations, according to Energy and Sustainability Manager Daniel Gent, UECC said in a media release.

    UECC boosted the use of ISCC-certified sustainable biofuel B100 on both owned and time-chartered ships to 14,000mt last year, up from 6500mt in 2022.

    The company achieved a total tank-to-wake emissions reduction of over 60,000 tonnes across its 14-vessel fleet in 2023, of which it is estimated increased biofuel use accounted for 40,000 tonnes, with the remainder coming from LNG. This was a near-250% increase on the emissions cut of 24,200 tonnes achieved in 2022.

    Positive EU ETS impact

    “Consequently, we are well on the way to reach or exceed our 45% emissions reduction target by 2030. This clearly has a positive impact for those bio-supportive cargo owners in terms of reducing costs related to the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS),” Gent says.

    “Furthermore, 85% of the vessels in our fleet achieved a C-rating last year with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and this year we expect all our ships to achieve this rating or above.”

    Gent also points out the UECC fleet is already in surplus in relation to the requirement for an average 14.5% reduction in GHG intensity by 2035 under the FuelEU Maritime regulation due to be implemented next year.

    The environmental performance of UECC’s current fleet of nine owned and five time-chartered PCTCs has been enhanced through delivery over the past seven years of five eco-friendly newbuilds - a pair of dual-fuelled LNG vessels and trio of multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid units.

    The use of LNG reduces emissions of CO2 by around 25%, SOx and particulate matter by 90% and NOx by 85%, while the latest battery hybrid newbuilds exceed the IMO target to reduce carbon intensity by at least 40% from 2008 levels by 2030.

    Pioneering alternative fuels

    UECC is now looking at sourcing alternative carbon-neutral fuels such as bio-LNG and e-LNG for these vessels to further improve their green performance, according to Gent.

    UECC’s adoption of alternative fuels has expanded exponentially since the programme was launched in 2020 with piloting the use of biofuel on its vessel Autosky, bolstered by valuable support from owners of its time-chartered vessels, clients such as BMW, fuel suppliers like GoodFuels, industry partners, and parent companies NYK and Wallenius Lines.

    “We are now in the fifth year of running our biofuels programme and it has gone from strength to strength. UECC has sought to take a leading role through early-stage analysis of new biofuels to evaluate their potential in terms of technical suitability, sustainability and commercial viability, both  to deliver the best solution for our customers and give the sector a blueprint for assessment and adoption of such fuels based on these three pillars,” Gent explains.

    He adds that, in terms of sustainability criteria, the company looks for biofuels with the biggest environmental impact, with a typical minimum 90% reduction in GHG intensity from well-to-wake compared with conventional marine fuels.

    Paving way for decarbonisation

    UECC has steadily expanded the use of green fuels to cover 30% of its fleet in 2023, up from 18% in 2022, and is on track to achieve 50% coverage this year towards the goal of 80% by 2030, though Gent is confident of surpassing this figure.

    He says being proactive in trialling new alternative fuels has also promoted engagement with fuel providers, which has led to UECC’s latest initiative together with biofuel supplier ACT Group as part of an industry collaboration to test the Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL)-based biofuel FS.100 that he believes has “great potential for sustainable shipping”.

Другие новости по темам: shipping, alternative fuels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 13

18:07 Jan De Nul and partners start AquaForest project for construction of mangrove island in Ecuador
17:31 UECC: Biofuels boost puts the leading European shortsea carrier on course to beat emissions reduction target
17:23 MacGregor secures crane order for MMA Offshore
16:40 KR grants approval to HD HHI’s next generation K-Ammonia Storage & Powered PCTC
16:13 Damen Shipyards signs contract with UK’s Portland Harbour Authority at Seawork 2024 for the supply of one of its latest tugs
15:52 First 800m3/h multifunctional amphibious dredger successfully completed
15:07 French engineering firm Doris contracted by Mexican operator on its $4.5 billion oil project
14:51 Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210
14:38 KR, Hanwha Ocean, Amogy and HanwhaAerospace team up for application of ammonia reformers and ammonia fuel cellsystems to ships
13:44 Seabourn's expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit sails into Australia for the first time
13:26 BIMCO: Newbuilding prices climb 3% to highest level in 16 years
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 24, 2024
12:23 KR grants AiP for 150K ULAC and signs MoU with SHI for development of ammonia-fueled container ships
10:49 DNV leads global joint industry project to set standards for crucial CO2 flow meter traceability and accuracy in CCUS
10:18 Avantis and T.J. Giavridis join forces to enhance support for Greek shipowners
09:36 Berg secures Louis Dreyfus Armateurs propulsion package for wind-assisted Airbus Ro-Ro vessels

2024 June 12

16:47 Solstad bags multiple contract awards in Brazil
13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian
15:19 Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic
14:23 Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform
13:19 Baltimore Port key channel is fully operational
12:19 Two major US seaports receive $112 million for maintenance and repair projects
11:41 German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet
10:28 DEME gears up for Grand-Lahou job in Ivory Coast
09:48 CSDC' ammonia-fueled MR chemical tanker design obtained BV's AiP

2024 June 10

18:19 Qatar Shipyard receives remote survey approval from ABS
17:42 JDN joins forces with Fortescue to lay sub-sea cables and deliver green electrons from North Africa to Europe
17:39 Strategic Marine inks contract with Ventus Marine for four 27m CTVs for Asia and Europe
17:19 DP World’s SeaRates and CP World accelerate growth of small cargo owners as demand rises for LCL shipments
16:17 New Zealand to introduce bill to reverse oil and gas exploration ban
15:44 BIMCO: Charter owners' share of fleet drops to 40%, lowest since 2002
15:31 Singapore sees strong growth in container volumes in Jan-May 2024
14:18 Cargo Integrity Group highlights cargoes that can compromise supply chain safety
13:42 Glocal Green and Norwegian Hydrogen join forces for green hydrogen in conjunction with bio-methanol production
13:12 CMA CGM to enhance its NWUK & SCUK services
13:07 Vessev unveils world’s first premium tourism electric hydrofoiling vessel - the VS–9
12:43 MV Sheila Ann crew assists stranded sailboat in rough seas
12:16 The China-Japan route's first high-end passenger Ro-Ro ship was successfully named Jian Zhen Hao
11:29 Second Islay ferry MV Loch Indaal was launched at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:34 ABS issues AIP for ECOLOG’s low-pressure 40,000 m3 design for LCO2 carrier
09:48 Noble Corporation plc announces agreement to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

2024 June 9

16:01 Cosco Heavy Industry and LR sign JDP for cyber-resilient bulk carrier
14:49 Allseas completes 262-kilometre Barossa gas export pipeline
13:41 Capital Gas advances LCO2 carrier operations adding onboard carbon capture
12:16 Rhine in south Germany reopens to shipping
11:07 World’s largest car carrier receives LR AiP
10:03 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches new LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship for Toyofuji Shipping Co.

2024 June 8

15:54 Posidonia 2024: Shipping industry makes statement of intent in a boost for global trade and economic growth
14:12 SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP
12:23 U.S. Great Lakes ports: Iron ore trade down in May
10:13 EPC Industry’s offer selected for EDF second Call of Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette by the EC

2024 June 7

18:03 Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD
17:44 T.E.N. contracts DNV for first shuttle tanker with Cyber Secure notation
17:28 GTT secures two major approvals for its GTT NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System
17:14 Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul
16:40 Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares
16:18 DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK
16:09 DEME’s Innovation installs first monopile at 488 MW French offshore wind project
16:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade